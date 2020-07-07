AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT CPU Review

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT is here at last, and while it may have been one of the worst kept secrets in AMD history, it’s nice to finally make all those details official. The rumours were pretty much all true. This is the beefed-up version of the Ryzen 5 3600, as the name would suggest. Intel has come out with their 10th Gen CPUs, so this is just one of the counter-attacks from AMD to keep things competitive. Faster, meaner, and better value for money is the name of the game here.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

AMD hasn’t gone too crazy with this one, and the XT version is basically to signify that it is technically the same part. The clock speed has been given a nice boost, now hitting a more impressive 4.5GHz vs the older 4.2GHz. That does mean the TDP has increased from 65W to 95W. However, for any modest cooling solution, such as the stock AMD coolers, 95W is easy to deal with. On top of that, you get 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 3.8GHz. The CPU uses their TSMC 7nm FinFET technology and comes with all the lovely latest AM4 benefits such as PCIe 4.0 technology and an unlocked multiplier.

Features

  • 6 Cores
  • 12 Threads
  • 3.8 GHz Base Clock
  • 4.5GHz Boost Clock
  • Unlocked
  • PCIe Gen 4.0
  • 95W TDP
  • Wraith Spire Cooler
What AMD Had to Say

“Higher speeds, more memory, and wider bandwidth than the previous generation. 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors with the 7nm “Zen 2” core2 sets the standard for high performance: exclusive manufacturing technology, historic on-chip throughput, and revolutionary overall performance for gaming. From the beginning AMD’s 3rd Gen Ryzen™ processors were designed with this philosophy, to break expectations and set a new standard for high-performance gaming processors. That’s exactly what it does.

Get ground-breaking gameplay from the world’s most advanced desktop processor, with impressive performance that lets you move faster, aim better and bring your best to every battle. Watch games come to life with immersive visuals and responsiveness. Elevate your game with PCs powered by 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™.

Move from vision to perfection with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors performance. The world’s most advanced desktop processor1 enables professional-class workloads with the incredible speed and precision you need to unleash your inner creative genius. When it’s time to master the art and science of creativity, you deserve the power to move from brainstorm to deadline without compromise.”

