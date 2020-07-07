AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT CPU Review

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT is here at last, and while it may have been one of the worst kept secrets in AMD history, it’s nice to finally make all those details official. The rumours were pretty much all true. This is the beefed-up version of the Ryzen 5 3600, as the name would suggest. Intel has come out with their 10th Gen CPUs, so this is just one of the counter-attacks from AMD to keep things competitive. Faster, meaner, and better value for money is the name of the game here.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

AMD hasn’t gone too crazy with this one, and the XT version is basically to signify that it is technically the same part. The clock speed has been given a nice boost, now hitting a more impressive 4.5GHz vs the older 4.2GHz. That does mean the TDP has increased from 65W to 95W. However, for any modest cooling solution, such as the stock AMD coolers, 95W is easy to deal with. On top of that, you get 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 3.8GHz. The CPU uses their TSMC 7nm FinFET technology and comes with all the lovely latest AM4 benefits such as PCIe 4.0 technology and an unlocked multiplier.

Features

6 Cores

12 Threads

3.8 GHz Base Clock

4.5GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 4.0

95W TDP

Wraith Spire Cooler

What AMD Had to Say