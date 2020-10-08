AMD Ryzen 5000 Launch Event – Watch it Here!

/ 18 mins ago
amd ryzen threadripper mds

Later today, at 5 pm BST to be exact, AMD will be hosting a live event in which they will formally confirm the launch of their brand new Ryzen 5000 ‘Zen 3’ processors. And if you’re confused, incidentally, about why Team Red is skipping from the 4000 over to the 5000-series, you can check out the link here that explains why.

If you do, however, want to check out the broadcast as it goes live, well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! – You can check out the stream of the event below for all of the news straight, hot, and direct from AMD!

Where Gaming Begins | AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors – 5 PM BST

What Do We Expect AMD to Reveal?

Well, besides the obvious point that AMD will be launching their new Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors, there is a bit of the hint in the title as to what the main focus of their presentation will be. “Where Gaming Begins” certainly seems to suggest that AMD has placed a huge focus on single-core performance which has, despite the huge success of Ryzen since it’s launch in 2017, remained one of the last bastions that Intel held.

intel amd

Put simply, if AMD has found a way to finally make Ryzen better than Intel in single-core gaming, this would be the final obstacle necessary in removing any doubt that, between the two, Team Red is the current superior CPU brand. – Now, who would have thought that 4 years ago?…

What do you think? Will you be checking the live stream out? What do you expect from AMD at this event? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend