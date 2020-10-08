AMD Ryzen 5000 Launch Event – Watch it Here!

Later today, at 5 pm BST to be exact, AMD will be hosting a live event in which they will formally confirm the launch of their brand new Ryzen 5000 ‘Zen 3’ processors. And if you’re confused, incidentally, about why Team Red is skipping from the 4000 over to the 5000-series, you can check out the link here that explains why.

If you do, however, want to check out the broadcast as it goes live, well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! – You can check out the stream of the event below for all of the news straight, hot, and direct from AMD!

Where Gaming Begins | AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors – 5 PM BST

What Do We Expect AMD to Reveal?

Well, besides the obvious point that AMD will be launching their new Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors, there is a bit of the hint in the title as to what the main focus of their presentation will be. “Where Gaming Begins” certainly seems to suggest that AMD has placed a huge focus on single-core performance which has, despite the huge success of Ryzen since it’s launch in 2017, remained one of the last bastions that Intel held.

Put simply, if AMD has found a way to finally make Ryzen better than Intel in single-core gaming, this would be the final obstacle necessary in removing any doubt that, between the two, Team Red is the current superior CPU brand. – Now, who would have thought that 4 years ago?…

What do you think? Will you be checking the live stream out? What do you expect from AMD at this event? – Let us know in the comments!