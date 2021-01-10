AMD Ryzen 5000G APU Engineering Sample Leaks

First introduced back with the 2nd-generation Ryzen releases, it was pretty clear that AMD was more than a little interested in attempting to bring back APU-style processors. For those of you unfamiliar with this design, it is in basic terms a processor that comes with a built-in graphics adaptor meaning that through this single chip, you get the workload grunt while also having a graphical output option thrown in. – You can, of course, still utilize a dedicated graphics card, but for casual non-gaming consumers, and particularly those on a budget, APUs have long represented an excellent choice!

Given that this APU platform was reprised with Team Red’s 3rd-generation Ryzen releases, it seemed more than likely that AMD would also do this do their desktop 5000 series. – Well, following a Twitter post by user ‘HXL‘ images have leaked online seemingly confirming that a full-blown release is just on the horizon with an engineering sample confirmed.

AMD Ryzen 5000G APUs

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to whether the sample pictured below will carry a 5700G or 5750G naming. With it set to almost certainly see a reprise of the AMD integrated Vega graphics adaptor, however, this processor could well turn out to be an amazingly popular choice and one that perhaps isn’t being aimed towards gaming consumers.

100-000000263-30_Y ES（5700G/5750G）



CPU-Z 1.94.9



ST 613.6 MT 6296



OC ST 647 MT 6960https://t.co/yPWgUZq3SZ pic.twitter.com/fK4ipjL2SJ — HXL (@9550pro) January 9, 2021

Why Choose An APU?

AMD APU processors can be an amazingly attractive proposition for certain consumers. Specifically, those that want a powerful processor, but don’t want (or need) to spent a relatively chunky amount of money on a dedicated graphics card. As such, for home PC systems (think in terms of Dell and HP etc.) APU processors such as this can seem like a really smart and cost-effective choice.

Given that they’re going to be backed up by the Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 architecture too, we have every hope that this new 5000G series will be every bit as good as Team Red’s prior launches!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!