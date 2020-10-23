AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Beats Intel in Single-Thread Benchmark

While the launch of AMD Ryzen back in 2017 has certainly seen Team Red become far more competitive in various benchmarking tests, in terms of single-thread performance, Intel has always dominated this one aspect of results. Following a report via Videocardz, however, the latest update to the PassMark website has shown that, for the first time ever, an AMD processor has finally managed to top the charts.

More impressively, however, it’s not even their highest spec CPU model!

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Now we would freely admit that the PassMark Single Thread benchmark doesn’t provide an overly intuitive result in terms of taking the potential of the CPU as a whole. Like many tests, it’s specifically created to monitor and evaluate one particular aspect of the design. That being said, however, achieving a score of 3,495 is exceptionally impressive for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X when you consider that this not only beats the Intel i9-10900K by a solid margin, but also that in terms of the entire Ryzen 5000 range, this isn’t even their top spec model.

What Do We Think?

With the release of the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors set for November 5th, we will, of course, get a much better idea then of how the land will lie when compared to Intel’s Comet Lake-S processors. Specifically, when the review embargo lifts and various benchmarks (both gaming and synthetic) are released online. If this result is anything to go by, however, AMD has said Zen 3 is going to be impressive and it certainly seems to, at the very least, have the potential to cause Intel even more headaches when it comes to consumers at the checkout!

