AMD Ryzen 5800H Geekbench Score Shows 20% Performance Boost

Starting next month (probably), consumers can look forward to the launch of the AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile (laptop) platform. Among the CPUs already known to exist though, the 5800H is certainly looking to be a potentially powerful creature. – Just how good is it going to be, though? – Well, following a report via Videocardz, Geekbench results have appeared online from the new mobile CPU and, when compared to the prior-gen flagship 4800H, it looks pretty well set to offer a 20% single-core performance boost. With, of course, the help of some added clock speed potential!

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

As you might expect, when directly comparing the 5800H with the 4800H, the multi-core score performance is pretty similar. They are, after all, both 8-core/16-thread designs. With that being said, however, with the 5800H offering a base clock speed gain of 300MHz, the single-core results are quite notably higher. Albeit, the transition to AMD’s new Zen3 architecture has also undoubtedly played a significant role in this too.

These results would, therefore, suggest that the 5800H is going to be exceptionally good at gaming and, therefore, will make it a highly desirable choice for laptop manufacturers.

What Can We Expect?

It seems that most laptop manufacturers are simply waiting for the rubber-stamp off both AMD and Nvidia as we’ve already seen confirmation that gaming designs featuring AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia 30XX mobile GPUs (as a combination) are definitely on the way. As such, if you are in the market for a new laptop, and one with a particular focus on play rather than work, good things are definitely just on the horizon!

