AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600 Benchmarks Leak Out

2nd Generation Ryzen Performance

It appears that the benchmark SiSoft Sandra which keeps a database of component performance now has benchmark results from upcoming AMD Ryzen processors. These are second generation Ryzen CPUs, specifically the Ryzen 7 2700X and the Ryzen 5 2600. Both are on 12nm node versus the 1st generation Ryzen’s 14nm, so it should perform better. Especially with higher DRAM clock rate support up to DDR4-2933. Although these benchmarks are now offline, the folks over at VideoCardz.com were able to grab them.

What are the Differences Between 1st Generation and 2nd Generation Ryzen?

The first generation Ryzen codenamed Pinnacle Ridge was released last year. The second generation Ryzen goes by the codename Summit Ridge. Here is a chart comparison of their specification:

The results page for the Ryzen 7 2700X is still up on the SiSoftware Official Live Ranker and can be seen through this link. The Ryzen 5 2600 is on this link.

How Well Does the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600 Perform?

The comparison numbers available on SiSoft Sandra has the Intel 6700K processor with it:

