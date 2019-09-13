AMD Ryzen 7 3800X CPU Review

A couple of months ago saw the launch of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors. We’ve already reviewed the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X here. We were beyond impressed with the progress AMD made this generation. Lower temperatures, lower power consumptions we’re very welcome. However, it was the single and multi-core performance gains that won us over the most; and many of our readers too. While the differences from the Ryzen 7 3700X to the Ryzen 7 3800X we’re reviewing today aren’t vast, they are there. As you might expect, it costs a little bit more and promises to be just that little bit faster. More for more, can’t argue with that logic, so let’s take a closer look!

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

The new CPU replaces the 2700X, which replaced the 1800X. You still get 8 cores and 16 threads just like the first and second-gen. However, we now get a 3.9 GHz base clock and a 4.5 GHz boost clock. Plus other befits from the progression of AM4 and the respective chipsets. PCIe 4.0 is now supported on all the new CPUs and motherboards, as well as further improvements for support of higher memory speeds, etc.

Features and Specifications

Cores/Threads – 8/16

Base Clock/PB2 Clock – 3.9GHz/4.5GHz

TDP – 105W

Socket – AM4

PCIe Version – 4.0 x16

Max Temps – 95c

CMOS – TSMC 7nm FinFET

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD Ryzen 7 3800X product page here.

PCIe 4.0

The new motherboards (X570), as well as the new CPUs unleash PCIe 4.0 to the world. This means support for the latest Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSDs which can operate at up to 5000 MB/s read and write. Now, that’s not the only thing, albeit, it is so far. There will no doubt be other innovations in the coming months, and even years, that take advantage of the massively increased bandwidth. No doubt GPUs will adapt to this soon enough too.

The CPU

Stock Coolers

The 3800X came bundled with the latest AMD stock cooler. It’s a great looking bit of kit too. It features RGB on the fan and a ring of RGB on the housing. It comes with all the sync cables required to pair the lighting to your motherboard or RGB hub also.