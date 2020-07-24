AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT & Ryzen 9 3900XT Processor Review

We recently saw the launch of the AMD Ryzen XT CPUs, their new and improved models that have been giving Intel some of their strongest competition yet. While we’ve already put a one of their new CPUs through its paces, we now have the AMD Ryzen 7 3900XT, the flagship of the new range on our test bench. However, we now also have the 3800XT in our hands too and can finally put that to the test too. It really is a throwdown of cores and threads, with the 3800XT featuring a 8C16T design and the 3900XT featuring an impressive 12C24T design; not too shabby for an AM4 socket chip!

Check out our review of the more affordable Ryzen 5 3600 XT here.

Both of these CPUs are basically re-tooled version of the existing product line. Changing them from X parts to XT parts, basically means these are the best of the bunch. They’re designed to run cooler, harder, faster, overclock more, etc. That’s no bad thing of course, and if the performance improvements are as good on the 3800XT and the 3900XT as we saw in our 3600XT review, then this should be a very good review indeed. Overall though, AMD are ever more firmly expanding into the enthusiast PC and gaming markets with this launch.

AMD Ryzen 9 3800XT

8 Cores

16 Threads

3.9 GHz Base Clock

4.7GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 4.0

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

12 Cores

24 Threads

3.8 GHz Base Clock

4.7GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 4.0

What AMD Had to Say