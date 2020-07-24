AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT & Ryzen 9 3900XT Processor Review
Peter Donnell / 3 seconds ago
We recently saw the launch of the AMD Ryzen XT CPUs, their new and improved models that have been giving Intel some of their strongest competition yet. While we’ve already put a one of their new CPUs through its paces, we now have the AMD Ryzen 7 3900XT, the flagship of the new range on our test bench. However, we now also have the 3800XT in our hands too and can finally put that to the test too. It really is a throwdown of cores and threads, with the 3800XT featuring a 8C16T design and the 3900XT featuring an impressive 12C24T design; not too shabby for an AM4 socket chip!
Both of these CPUs are basically re-tooled version of the existing product line. Changing them from X parts to XT parts, basically means these are the best of the bunch. They’re designed to run cooler, harder, faster, overclock more, etc. That’s no bad thing of course, and if the performance improvements are as good on the 3800XT and the 3900XT as we saw in our 3600XT review, then this should be a very good review indeed. Overall though, AMD are ever more firmly expanding into the enthusiast PC and gaming markets with this launch.
AMD Ryzen 9 3800XT
- 8 Cores
- 16 Threads
- 3.9 GHz Base Clock
- 4.7GHz Boost Clock
- Unlocked
- PCIe Gen 4.0
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- 12 Cores
- 24 Threads
- 3.8 GHz Base Clock
- 4.7GHz Boost Clock
- Unlocked
- PCIe Gen 4.0
What AMD Had to Say
“Higher speeds, more memory, and wider bandwidth than the previous generation. 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors with the 7nm “Zen 2” core2 sets the standard for high performance: exclusive manufacturing technology, historic on-chip throughput, and revolutionary overall performance for gaming. From the beginning AMD’s 3rd Gen Ryzen™ processors were designed with this philosophy, to break expectations and set a new standard for high-performance gaming processors. That’s exactly what it does.
Get ground-breaking gameplay from the world’s most advanced desktop processor, with impressive performance that lets you move faster, aim better and bring your best to every battle. Watch games come to life with immersive visuals and responsiveness. Elevate your game with PCs powered by 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™.
Move from vision to perfection with 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors performance. The world’s most advanced desktop processor1 enables professional-class workloads with the incredible speed and precision you need to unleash your inner creative genius. When it’s time to master the art and science of creativity, you deserve the power to move from brainstorm to deadline without compromise.”