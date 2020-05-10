AMD Ryzen 4700G – An 8-Core 16-Thread Desktop APU?

With the launch of AMD’s desktop 4XXX processors expected around July/August this year, there’s clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding exactly what Team Red will be able to achieve with this 4th-generation Ryzen release. In a report via Videocardz, however, we might have a very interesting proposition on our hands.

Namely, that they could be preparing the launch of “Renoir” based 8-core/16-thread desktop models actually designed more as an APU rather than as a straight-up processor.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

In leaked specifications (presumably coming from an engineering sample) we can clearly see an AMD Ryzen 4700G processor. The most interesting aspect, however, is that this 8-core/16-thread CPU will feature a ‘Vega’ based APU design. In other words, a pretty powerful desktop processor that will incorporate a graphics adaptor.

Why is this unusual? Well, to date, AMD has largely reserved these designs for their most cost-effective entry-level ranges and, most recently, their “Renoir” mobile (laptop) platform. While decent releases, they’re largely not considered high-performance (particularly in the desktop market).

So, what does this mean? Well, apparently, that AMD is looking to ‘covert’ or ‘adopt’ some of those mobile processors into desktop releases. In other words, we might be getting some mid-high tier desktop processors with a solid and integrated graphics adaptor!

What Do We Think?

This is highly unusual and, in all honestly, a move that not even the wildest speculation had considered yet. It is, of course, entirely possible that these ‘specifications’ have been faked, but there is something about it that does make some sense.

We will, of course, have to wait a few months before we find out for certain if this is true. It could, however, prove to be a very fascinating option for those who require the desktop power of AMD Ryzen, but don’t want to spend the money on a dedicated graphics solution.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!