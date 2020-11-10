AMD Ryzen 7 5800X & Ryzen 9 5950X Review
Peter Donnell / 2 mins ago
This week saw the launch of four new high-end CPUs from AMD, and we’ve already tested the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and the Ryzen 9 5900X in our review a few days ago. They blew us away with their incredible performance, as AMD delivered on all of their promises. Not only that, but they gave Intel a beating that will take some time to heal, especially when it came to AMD’s new and improved single-core performance. Check out the review here.
AMD Ryzen 5000
For this launch, everything is updated. The new CPUs are promising a wider range of frequencies, full PCIe Gen4 support, and ready to deliver their best performance on the latest motherboards. We’ve seen impressive things from the other two CPUs, now the 5800X and the 5950X are here to fill out the range and we expect big things now. With the 5800X targeting the mainstream and enthusiast gamers out there, and the 5950X targeting content creators, we should see some interesting results today.
AMD Ryzen 5800X
- 8 Cores
- 16 Threads
- 3.8 GHz Base Clock
- 4.7GHz Boost Clock
- Unlocked
- PCIe Gen 4.0
- TDP: 105W
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD Ryzen 7 5800X product page here.
AMD Ryzen 5950X
- 16 Cores
- 32 Threads
- 3.4 GHz Base Clock
- 4.9GHz Boost Clock
- Unlocked
- PCIe Gen 4.0
- TDP: 105W
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD Ryzen 9 5950X product page here.
What AMD Had to Say
“When you have the world’s most advanced processor architecture for gamers and content creators, the possibilities are endless. Whether you are playing the latest games, designing the next skyscraper, or crunching data, you need a powerful processor that can handle it all—and more. Hands down, the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processors set the bar for gamers and artists alike. AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors power the next generation of demanding games, providing one of a kind immersive experiences and dominate any multithreaded task like 3D and video rendering2, and software compiling.“ – AMD