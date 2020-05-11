AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition Appears Online

There will always be occasions when rumor and speculation run a little amok on the internet and, every now and then it’ll throw up something very unusual or, perhaps more accurately, unexpected. Following a post by Twitter user APISAK, however, it seems that AMD may be planning something with their Ryzen 7 range of processors.

Specifically, a design that will go under the branding ‘Extreme Edition’. What exactly is it though? Well, we have an idea…

AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition

Lacking any formal confirmation, we should note that the source of this leak (APISAK) is a well-known and reputable provider of insider knowledge. As such, before you go jumping on the ‘fake’ bandwagon, we would suggest that this may have more validity than your average tech image popping up online!

So, what is it? Well, with an 8-core/16-thread design, it sounds like a decent proposition. A closer look at the stock core clock speed, however, might give us our best indication as to where this ‘Extreme Edition’ may be heading!

What Do We Think?

Based on the specifications, it would appear to us that this may be forming some new form of mobile (laptop) processor from AMD. The best suggestion is that this will be some type of ‘improved’ Ryzen 7 4800U which will operate within the 15 TDP range.

So, while AMD’s 4th-generation of laptop processors are already doing rather well, this new release could potentially take them to even greater heights! Well, pending some formal confirmation from Team Red, of course!

What do you think? Do you think this is a new range of mobile processors? – Let us know in the comments!