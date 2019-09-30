AMD Ryzen 9 3900 Leaked by BIOSTAR

The current crop of AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors is already pretty darn impressive. We saw huge improvements in single and multi-core performance vs the Gen 2 range. Improved IPC, improved clock speeds, and improved thermal and power consumption. However, AMD hasn’t released their biggest weapons just yet.

Ryzen 9 3900

The monster-performance AMD Ryzen 9 3900 and Pro 3900 CPUs are still to come. However, AMD has not officially announced them, but their name and specifications just keep on cropping up this recently. From the leaks, we can see that they use the same 7nm Zen 2 process. However, these models will feature a staggering 12 cores and 24 threads within the AM4 package.

The Pro 3900 and standard 3900 will each be 65W parts, offering around 3.1 GHz base to 4.2 or 4.3 GHz Boost and 70 MB cache. However, the model above, we already know the 3900X is a 105W and offer 3.5 GHz to 4.6 GHz clocks. We also know the 3900X is $499. With that in mind, we can assume the 3900 will be cheaper, but we have no confirmed prices on the non-X parts just yet.

Release Date

Right now, we simply do not know. However, I don’t think it’ll be very long. If BIOSTAR is listing it as supported on their motherboards, it could be weeks away. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.