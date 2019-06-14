AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Benchmarks Smash Intel’s i9-9980XE

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

While it may not necessarily form the flagship release of the series, every indication we have seen to date suggests that the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor is going to be an absolute monster in terms of performance. To date, however, most of the speculation has only gone as far as to suggest that in comparative terms, it has the beating of the Intel i9 9900k.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, benchmarks leaked for the processor take things a step further. The AMD processor is shown to absolutely demolish the Intel i9 9980XE (an 18-core behemoth). This, in both single and multi-core performance.

Benchmarks

The above-leaked benchmark scores show the performance of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. To put these results into context, the Intel Core i9-9980XE scores circa 5300 points in single and 42000 in multi-core. The advantage to the Ryzen processor isn’t just clear, it’s substantial!

In other words, if these benchmarks are accurate, then the Ryzen 3950X may arguably be one of the strongest consumer level processor on the market. Well, when it’s released it will be!

Don’t forget as well, this processor (with only 16-cores compared to the 18 on the Intel) has been specifically designed with gaming in mind! There is very little ‘one-upmanship’ wiggle room for Intel here.

What Do We Think?

Considering that the Ryzen 3950X will retail for less than half the price of the Intel i9-9980 (circa $749 to Intel’s $2000), this is clearly very impressive stuff. Admittedly, there is no clear methodology on the tests to ensure that a fair comparison has been made. As such, we’ll hold the fireworks just for now.

If this is even only mostly accurate, however, it clearly demonstrates that the Ryzen 3950X is going to be a monster of a performer. Both at work and play! With it’s September release date just on the horizon, there are interesting times ahead for fans of Team Red!

