AMD Ryzen 9 3950X will be a 16-Core Gaming Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

With AMD shortly set to release their 3rd-generation of Ryzen processors, there are many of us out there giving the range some significant attention as we look to update from either our existing Ryzen processors or made the switch to AMD.

With the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, however, it seems that this is going to be a very unusual creature. Following a leak via Videocardz, this processor will essentially be the worlds first 16-core design that will truly be capable of a gaming specific performance.

16 Cores

The release seemingly confirms that the processor would be able to utilise all 16 cores simultaneously from both dies. It will have a slightly lower base clock speed of the 3900X, but this has only been done to allow them to match the 105TDP. The 3950X will, incidentally, have a slighter higher boost clock speed at 4.7GHz.

So what does this all mean? Well, essentially, that unlike other top-end AMD Ryzen processors to date, this will truly be capable of giving it’s best in a gaming environment rather than in just outright computational speed.

What Do We Think?

While this all does sound rather exciting, there are two key factors currently absent. The first being when it will be released. The second (and perhaps hugely more significant) how much will it cost? The short version is, don’t expect this to be cheap.

On the other hand, however, an Intel i9 processor can set you back around £500 and, on the surface, this has the potential to actually offer a much more powerful performance. Could it beat the i9 9900k?… It’s not impossible and it would certainly be surprising to see AMD topple Intel in the gaming processor stakes. Let’s hope we see some firm benchmarks from this in the near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!