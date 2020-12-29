AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Beats the 4900H by 20%

As one of the key product reveals at CES 2021, we fully expect new laptop designs to be announced featuring both AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 processors as well as Nvidia’s mobile 30XX graphics cards. In regards to the former, however, with this launch seeing the transition to the Zen3 architecture, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding just how good AMD’s new laptop CPUs are going to be.

Well, following a Ryzen 9 5900H appearing on the Geekbench leaderboard, we might have our best indication yet as, when put in direct comparison to the 4900H, AMD’s new and upcoming flagship mobile CPU has scored around 20% higher in the single-core benchmark!

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

Achieving a score of 1,520, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H clearly has a significant single-core advantage when compared to the 1,236 scored by the 4900H. More so though, even though they both feature the same core/thread count, the new 5900H even manages to score around 2,000 higher in the multi-core benchmark. A factor that is clearly indicated in just how much improvement has been made with the Zen3 architecture.

Put simply, AMD’s new laptop processors are definitely looking more than a little potent and may even have the potential to compete (and possibly beat) Intel’s designs. Something that Team Red solely need as, despite their significant rise in the desktop CPU market share, their laptop figure has remained stubbornly low (currently around 18-20%).

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, Geekbench isn’t an overly benchmarking helpful tool when it comes to comparing processors and particularly laptops as different system configurations can clearly provide quite notably different results. With most comparisons suggesting around a 15-25% single-core performance boost with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H, however, there can only be one conclusion. Namely, that AMD’s new laptop CPUs are going to be bloody good!

As for how good though? Well, with CES 2021 set to kick off in around 2 weeks time, we don’t have long before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!