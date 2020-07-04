AMD Ryzen PRO 4000G Online Listing Confirms Prices

With the formal launch of the AMD Ryzen 4000G processors expected before the end of this month, consumers will certainly have a rather interesting proposition on their hands. Being, essentially, an APU processor, unlike AMD’s prior releases of this type (that have been more targeted towards the entry-level market), these new designs will feature some pretty potent levels of CPU performance.

In a report via Videocardz, however, despite them not ‘officially’ existing yet, it seems that one online retailer may have gotten a little click-happy on their website as (near enough) the full range of AMD Ryzen 4000G processors have appeared that, in addition, also include their prices!

AMD Ryzen 4000G Processors

For those of you unaware of this upcoming range, these new processors will feature a ‘Vega’ based integrated graphics adaptor. As above, something that, to date, AMD has only featured on their weaker (but still very decent) CPU designs.

With the listing citing both the price and clock speeds of the design, it’s pretty clear that these should offer some high-levels of performance for not (comparatively speaking) a lot of money.

What Do We Think?

With this new range of processors removing the requirement of a dedicated graphics card, these could certainly represent some very exciting releases. Especially for those who care more about processing grunt than graphical gaming. While I daresay many of you reading this do care about gaming, it’s hard to deny that there’s a significant portion of the non-gaming market to whom these 4000G releases would be absolutely ideal!

How good will they be though? Well, all going well, we’ll be able to tell you within the next few weeks!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!