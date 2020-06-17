AMD Ryzen PRO 4750G/4650G /4350G APUs Appear on 3DMark

Earlier this week we reported that rather than seeing a handful of APU releases from AMD’s upcoming 4000G range, we would instead see what would arguably be their most extensive launch range to date. With 16 different CPU (well, APU) models being listed (all of which including a Vega-based integrated graphics adaptor) this was certainly a lot more models than many (including ourselves) expected.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, if we needed proof that this was valid, we may just have gotten it!

AMD Ryzen PRO 4750G/4650G /4350G APUs

Following new listings being made on the 3DMark database, we have confirmation that the AMD Ryzen PRO 4750G/4650G /4350G APUs are officially out there in the wild and do indeed genuinely exist. Three designs that, as noted above, until recently we didn’t even know were coming from this range.

All being listed as ‘Pro’ variants, we don’t exactly know (at least not at the time of writing), exactly what these releases will specifically represent. The best guess at the moment, however, is that these will form more of an industrial style release rather than being angled towards general PC consumers.

Based on the specifications shown in the benchmark results, however, it does seem pretty clear that they’re not to be dismissed as tepid alternatives to the mainstream Ryzen range.

When Will We Know More?

We have known about these APU designs since the beginning of the year. Well, more specifically, we’ve seen more than enough rumors to confirm their existance long before any official announcement from AMD. An announcement which, incidentally, is still yet to be made.

All going well, however, it is being suggested that these processors will quietly launch at some point before the end of this month and, with their integrated graphics solution as well as a beefy bit of processing power, these could be highly interesting to a lot of you out there who perhaps don’t care so much for gaming, but still need a processor capable of giving you a good (if not decent) integrated video output!

