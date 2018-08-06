AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Launch Price Confirmed

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Launch Price

The 2nd-generation of AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors are nearly upon us. It seems that leading up to the launch, AMD might be set to make an announcement in the next few weeks. There are, however, some facts that we already know. We know, for example, that AMD is going to lead the launch with the 2990WX. The most powerful model in the series. Other models will be released, however, these will be at a later date.

In addition to this, we also know that AMD has a rather bold new design for the packaging.

In the most recent leak, however, we were given an indication as to what the anticipated price would be. It seems though now that we finally have our confirmation.

Previous Prices Remarkably Accurate

In June and July of this year, two websites leaked prices as to what the 2990WX would cost. Although these were not UK based sources, the price appeared to be in the region of around £1450-£1500. Following a further price leak today though, we can confirm that release prices in the UK for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX will be around – £1650.

US Seems Better Prices Than UK

Given that the US has a similarly confirmed price of $1799, it seems that the UK is coming off a little worse in this deal. Based on current exchange prices, the US version appears to be priced at around £1400. Exactly why we’re paying an additional £200 (compared to the US) is a little unclear.

European Prices

At present, we do not have any confirmed European price for the processor. It is, however, going to be curious to see whether it falls in line with the US price or the UK price. Either way though, it seems that the people on the other side of the Atlantic are going to get the better deal at launch.

What do you think about the price? About what you expected or a little more? – Let us know in the comments!