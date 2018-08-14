AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Overclocked To 5.4GHz

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Overclocked To 5.4GHz

It’s been less than 24-hours since the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX officially landed. Despite that though, overclockers have already been hard at work to see exactly how far this brand new powerhouse processor can be pushed.

In a report via Videocardz, Alva Jonathan aka Lucky_N00b has already managed to achieve something rather remarkable with it. Having successfully overclocked the processor to 5.4GHz, he has already achieved the 5th highest confirmed Cinebench score ever achieved.

Extreme Overclocking

As you can imagine, achieving such a significant overclock wasn’t easy. Remember, this processor only has a base clock speed of 4.2GHz. To achieve this speed Alva Jonathan used an MSI X399 MEG Creation motherboard, a custom bios as well as 16GB of exceptionally finely tuned DDR4 RAM.

In terms of overclocking though, this wasn’t simply using a standard fan cooler. This was achieved using a liquid nitrogen chamber directly on the processor. This is extreme overclocking!

Power Hungry

Achieving a score of 8391 on Cinebench is highly impressive for this early into the Threadrippers release, but as you can see, such extreme overclocking isn’t a simple process. In addition, even just getting the processor to this speed required massively more power than usually needed. The 5.4GHz overclock reportedly required in excess of 1000 watts of power just to keep the processor running at a stable level. Just to put this into context, this is likely around 400 watts more than your current power supply needs to run your entire PC.

However you look at it, these are exceptionally impressive results. Particularly for this early into the 2nd-generation Threadrippers release. Kudos to Alva Jonatha. In truth though, we wouldn’t be surprised to see even better results in the coming weeks. This is, very much, early doors for results.

What do you think? Impressed with the overclock? Do you expect to see better results in the near future? In addition, do you think this can take the top spot? – Let us know in the comments!