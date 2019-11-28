AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X Gets Overclocked to 5.75 GHz

With the release of the AMD 3rd-generation Threadripper processors, we were undoubtedly expecting to see some pretty impressive overclocking results as people look to push them as hard as they can go. One of the first to come out of the gates, however, is already pretty amazing.

Following official confirmation on CPU-Z Validator user TSAIK has managed to get their 3970X up to an amazing 5.75GHz. A processor which, incidentally, has a base clock speed of just 3.7GHz.

AMD Threadripper 3970X Overclocked to 5.75GHz

Using a 58X multiplier and (surprisingly low – more on this later) 1.1v core voltage, achieving a 5.75GHz speed (around a 55% increase on the base level) is amazingly impressive.

The hardware used to achieve this score included:

MSI Creator TRX40 motherboard

16 GB RAM set to 2133 MHz DDR

Oh, and of course some liquid nitrogen cooling. What? You didn’t think they managed this with a stock Wraith cooler, did you?

What Do We Think?

While the results sound very impressive, there are clearly some factors to consider. Firstly, that this 5.75GHz score was only achieved on one of the 32 cores. Secondly, and although we touched on it briefly above, the 1.1v core voltage seems ridiculously low. In other words, there has been some ‘give and take’ to achieve this result.

That being said, however, it’s still valid and absolutely remarkable for this early on in the 3rd-gen Threadripper release. If this is setting the mark, however, we frankly can’t wait to see what comes next!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this overclock? How far do you think the 3rd-generation Threadripper processors can go? – Let us know in the comments!