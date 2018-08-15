AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX Overclocked To Nearly 6GHz

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Overclocked To Nearly 6GHz

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX has officially been released for 4 days now. Being such a massive powerhouse processor it was initially always going to be a bit focus amongst the overclocking community to see just how hard this CPU could be pushed. That is, after all, what those guys and gals love to do.

Yesterday we reported how one of the earlier overclocks had seen the processor taken to 5.4GHz. A very impressive figure given its 4.2GHz base rating. In a new submission to HWBot though, user IvanCupa has reportedly been able to get this processor up to nearly 6GHz across all cores.

Impressive Overclocking Skills

Using a heavy duty liquid nitrogen cooling chamber IvanCupa was able to achieve a clock speed of 5,955.4GHz. This, in terms of the base clock speed, presents an overclocking performance boost of around 40%-45%. While it is a pity that they were only just short of nailing the 6GHz figure it is ridiculously close and represents a much better result than we were expecting given that this processor has only been on the market for a few days.

Does This Have Any Practical Applications?

In a nutshell, no. Such extreme overclocking simply looks to push hardware to its absolute performance limits. Given that this has to be cooled using liquid nitrogen, such results are entirely unachievable for home systems.

The only question I have surrounding this overclock is the amount of power necessary to achieve it. Following the previous results, it was revealed that over 1000 watts were necessary just to get the processor to 5.3GHz. I’d be curious to know just how much more was necessary to push this close to the 6GHz mark.

What do you think? Impressed with the overclocking figures? Do you think the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX can be pushed even further? – Let us know in the comments!