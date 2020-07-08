AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX Image Leaks Online

There have been rumors for more than a few months now that AMD was considering the launch of a new ‘Pro’ range of Threadripper processors. To date, however, the news has largely been restricted to speculation.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, an image has appeared online that all but seems to confirm that a new ‘Pro’ series is indeed on the way with the 3995WX potentially representing the new flagship design.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX

It is our understanding that following the above image initially leaking through Chinese media, there has since been quite a strong effort to shut it down. Of course though, with the internet being the internet, it was only a matter of time before it got out in the open wild.

In terms of what it will represent, we are, again, fully in the realms of speculation. It is, however, being suggested that this new release will support 8-channel memory with up to 2TB of capacity. Quite a significant upgrade when you consider that the current top-tier design only offers 4-channel and 256GB.

What Do We Think?

With the launch of the ‘XT’ series of processors, it seems pretty clear that AMD wants to expand on their ‘pro’ range of products more geared towards commercial use rather than consumer. I mean, the Threadripper was always more of a workstation release and, if this PRO 3995WX is indeed on the way, their already pretty amazing levels of performance may just be set to get pushed even further.

Put simply, with this image out in the wild, expect a formal confirmation from AMD probably before the end of this month!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!