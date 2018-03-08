AMD Ryzen Threadripper Roadmap Up To 2020 Leaked

More AMD Slides Leak Out

Following the leak of AMD slides yesterday, more details are emerging again. This time it is related to AMD’s plans for the high-end desktop market. The leaked slides are courtesy of spanish website Informatica Cero once again and these appear to be from a 2018 AMD Sales Kickoff slideshow. It not only includes the a roadmap of AMD products up to the year 2020, but it also offers some information regarding upcoming HEDT products.

What is the Future of AMD Threadripper?

It appears that the next-generation AMD Threadripper coming out at 2H 2018 is going to get a 12nm Zen+ change as well (from 14nm). Although this is not really surprising to anyone who has been following the Zen+ news for the past several months. It also confirms that this update brings support for Precision Boost 2.0. Naturally, it will also feature higher clocks.

After that, Threadripper is being supplanted with “Castle Peak” starting 2019. This is going to be a significant bump for AMD’s HEDT line, moving from 12nm to 7nm. Thus, it will bring about high levels of performance and efficiency. In the words of AMD from the slide, they expect to be “dominant” in the HEDT market upon Castle Peak’s release. This will feature a new Zen 2 architecture, although according to the slide it takes “TR4 to the next level”, implying it will keep the same socket. It appears that those would come when the 5th generation Ryzen rolls around.

What About the Future of Other AMD CPUs?

The leaked slide also re-affirms other AMD product segments. With the next generation Ryzen following Castle Peak at the top by 2020, AMD is following it with the “Vermeer” aka Ryzen 4000 on the AM4 CPU front. Meanwhile, mobile and desktop “Renoir” APUs will be released, as well as a new value mobile series codenamed “Dali”. Each will be using a refinement of the 7nm process technology.

Before that, 2019 will see the launch of the Zen 2 (Ryzen 3000) CPU “Matisse” following the upcoming Pinnacle Ridge Zen+ (Ryzen 2000) for the desktop. The next gen AM4 APU codenamed “Picasso” will be following newly launched “Raven Ridge” as well. Every single one using the same socket AM4 as the first Ryzen.

