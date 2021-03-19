AMD Says it Will NOT Restrict Mining on their GPUs

Following the release of the Nvidia 3060, the graphics card manufacturer made the surprisingly decent move of limiting the hash-rate the GPU could produce. Put simply, this meant that it wasn’t anywhere near as good at cryptocurrency mining as it might otherwise have been. – Yes, admittedly, following this they then subsequently decided to release a beta driver update that completely obliterated the supposed ‘multi-layer’ mining limiting protection. On the plus side though, at least they tried something to try and make sure the graphics card ended up in the hands of gaming consumers rather than cryptocurrency generators.

The attempt did, however, get more than a few people wondering whether AMD was going to consider such a move themselves, and following a report via TechPowerUp, we have our answer. – In a nutshell, they’re not going to bother!

AMD Has No Plans to Limit Mining on their GPUs!

Following an interview with AMD product manager Nish Neelalojanan, he has, quite categorically, shut down any potential that AMD might start looking to limit the hash-rate production of their graphics cards.

“We will not be blocking any workload, not just mining for that matter. All our optimization, as always, is going to be gaming first, and we’ve optimized everything for gaming. Clearly, gamers are going to reap a ton of benefit from this, and it’s not going to be ideal for mining workload. That all said, in this market, it’s always a fun thing to watch.”

What Do We Think?

While you can’t necessarily blame AMD for not wanting to restrict the market potential for their graphics cards, there is a point of contention I must raise. Put simply, with hardly anything currently in stock, and with the rising value of Bitcoin certainly playing a key factor in that, with all due respect Nish Neelalojanan, while this might be ‘fun to watch’ for you, it’s bloody annoying for the rest of us just trying to get an affordable upgrade!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!