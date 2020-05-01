AMD Says Xbox Series X & PS5 Are on Track for 2020 Release

As you are probably aware, AMD will be providing the APU style processors for both the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. This isn’t, incidentally, for the first time either as AMD also designed the APU for the PS4 and Xbox One. Therefore, in terms of inside knowledge, Team Red clearly has a solid idea as to how the development is proceeding. Specifically, if they will indeed both be hitting shelves before the end of this year!

So, will they? Well, in a report via TechSpot, AMD has taken a somewhat unusual step by confirming that, as far as they’re aware, both systems are still entirely on track for a 2020 release!

AMD Confirm Next-Gen Consoles are Set for 2020!

So, why are they making this statement? Well, there have been a lot of concerns surrounding the development of the systems and specifically, that with the COVID-19 situation, production line problems may see them pushed back into 2020.

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su has, however, said that they believe that both consoles should still be entirely on track to release around November/December this year.

“We expect semi-custom revenue to increase in the second quarter and be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year as we ramp production to support the holiday launches of the new PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles.”

What Do We Think?

We’d be very surprised if both the PS5 and Xbox Series X didn’t launch before the end of this year. That being said though, there are legitimate concerns as to how good (or more accurately, bad) supply levels will be. While it seems that Microsoft is still more than optimistic about having a good number of their consoles ready for release, Sony has already hinted towards there being ‘limited quantities’ and even as late as April 2021.

So, if you are planning on getting one of these next-gen consoles, be prepared to do some fighting! Particularly if you’re eying up the PS5. In terms of them both actually releasing though, AMD seems pretty certain that 2020 is pretty much nailed down!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!