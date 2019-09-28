AMD Set To Take Over 10% Server Market Share in 2020

It’s hardly any secret that thanks to Ryzen, AMD has been making solid in-roads (again) with its consumer-level of processor releases. That shouldn’t, however, gloss over the fact that the company has also been tempting over a lot of big high-end business with their EPYC processors.

Designed specifically for server workloads, EPYC has so far proven to be a huge success and, of course, with the release of Zen 2 earlier this year, AMD is securing more and more contracts from major online companies.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, based on the current market share and order predictions, AMD is set to achieve the highly impressive mark of a 10%+ server market share by 2020.

AMD To Hit 10%+ Server Market Share in 2020

Now, admittedly, 10% may not sound a particularly impressive figure. There are, however, factors that need to be considered. Firstly, companies are always hugely reluctant to swap their platforms and, as you might expect, Intel has had the market sewn up for a long time now.

Before EPYC launched back in 2017, however, AMD’s market share was literally 0%. As such, in just 3 short years, Team Red may secure an important foothold in the server market with surely only further improvements to come.

Can Intel Respond?

Intel, of course, will retain the market dominance for a good while yet with their Xeon releases. If this is anything to judge it by, however, particularly with the lower price and higher performance offered in the AMD Zen 2 releases, Intel really does have something to think about here.

While it may only be around 10%+ in 2020, by 2025 this could be a very different landscape.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!