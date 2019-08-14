AMD ‘Sharkstooth’ CPU Listing Hints at Zen 2 Threadripper

With the release of the third generation AMD Ryzen processors (more or less) concluded, there is just one small matter to go. Namely, the release of the Threadripper processors which will feature the upgrade to Zen 2. To date, there is no confirmed release date for these HEDT CPUs, however, we have already seen a number of hints as to what we might be able to expect.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a new posting on benchmarking website ‘GeekBench’ refers to an AMD ‘Sharkstooth’ processor. What is ‘Sharkstooth’ I hear you ask? Well, based on the information, it is more than likely one of their upcoming Threadripper releases.

AMD ‘Sharkstooth’ Threadripper Listing

Featuring 32 cotes and 64 threads, this is certainly within the remit of what we would expect from a Threadripper processor. The main key point of interest, however, is the “AuthenticAMD Family 23 Model 49 Stepping 0” naming. Admittedly, not very catchy, but still important!

A quick look through all prior Threadripper releases clearly shows that this has not been used before. As such, albeit not having an exact confirmed name yet, this is undoubtedly a Zen 2 3rd-generation release.

What Do We Think?

We have already seen more than a few hints that the 3rd-gen AMD Threadripper releases are going to be pretty impressive. If they are, however, popular it would again cement AMDs remarkable growth in the HEDT market. A market which, quite frankly, Intel is really struggling to compete in due to both a lack of supply and comparative performance.

With the processors expected to release in the next month (or so), however, we don’t have long to wait to find out just how much more of an improvement AMD has made on their (truly excellent) 2nd-gen models.

What do you think? Are you interested in a Zen 2 Threadripper? – Let us know in the comments!