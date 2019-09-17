AMD Supply May Hit Problems As TSMC triples Lead Times

AMD has something of a huge advantage in the market at the moment as, quite simply, they’re able to produce a lot of processors thanks to the excellent production levels at manufacturer TSMC. Their 7nm designs (seen in their 3rd-gen Ryzen processors and 5700(XT) graphics cards) have really given Team Red an advantage in recent months and, you would think, for the foreseeable future.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, that might be set to take a dramatic change as TSMC has just confirmed that their 7nm delivery lead times are being tripled!

AMD 7nm Production May Hit Huge Slow Down

With lead times being tripled, this means that AMD is going to have to wait longer to get their 7nm chipset designs. By proxy, this may, therefore, mean that supply issues are set to get rather pressing within the next 6 months.

The delay is largely due to the massive demand for 7nm designs and as such, TSMC is struggling to keep up with the demand. Even with their colossally huge resources!

Will This Affect Consumers?

With AMD set to stick with the 7nm design for the foreseeable future, one would expect that while there might not be any problems right now, there might be some shortages at around the mid-point next year. Not the best timing considering we expect the release of the 4th-gen Ryzen processors and their latest graphics card design.

We will, however, have to wait and see. If you are planning on getting a Ryzen 3000 or 5700(XT), however, you might want to move sooner rather than later!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!