AMD Talks RDNA With Low-Cost & High-Performance GPUs

/ 5 hours ago
amd 7nm logo mds

AMD clearly has a lot of faith in their RDNA architecture and plan to use it at least for the foreseeable future. In fairness, it has already gotten off to some fairly solid progress with the release of their 5700 (and XT) graphics card. From a consumer standpoint, however, we are expecting more from it in the future.

Well, it seems that AMD agrees as a release of an RDNA whitepaper has confirmed that Team Red has big plans for it including both low-cost graphics solutions and high-end to compete with the best! Not to mention bringing it to as many platforms as possible!

AMD RDNA Whitepaper

Speaking of their upcoming plans, AMD has said that:

“Thanks to AMD’s wide influence and extensive partnerships the RDNA architecture will roll out and eventually touch nearly every part of the industry. The RDNA family will ultimately grow to include power-constrained smartphone and tablet processors, gaming consoles, cloud gaming services, and a full spectrum of gaming GPUs. From low-cost to the highest performance. Bringing the benefits of the RDNA architecture to millions of devices and people across the planet.”

amd radeon graphics card 5700 MDS

What Do We Think?

This in itself doesn’t necessarily tell us anything we didn’t already know. AMD has, after all, already made it pretty clear that they plan to use RDNA in a wide variety of cards that should (hopefully) suit all consumers whether your priority is price or performance.

What it does, however, perhaps indicate though is just how far and wide AMD is stretching with it’s GPU implementation. With the PS5, Xbox (Two?) and Google Stadia all featuring some form of their APU design (as well as Samsung also recently signing a deal with them), the future isn’t looking bad for Team Red at all!

What do you think? Are you planning to go AMD for your next graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives