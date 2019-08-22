AMD Talks RDNA With Low-Cost & High-Performance GPUs

AMD clearly has a lot of faith in their RDNA architecture and plan to use it at least for the foreseeable future. In fairness, it has already gotten off to some fairly solid progress with the release of their 5700 (and XT) graphics card. From a consumer standpoint, however, we are expecting more from it in the future.

Well, it seems that AMD agrees as a release of an RDNA whitepaper has confirmed that Team Red has big plans for it including both low-cost graphics solutions and high-end to compete with the best! Not to mention bringing it to as many platforms as possible!

AMD RDNA Whitepaper

Speaking of their upcoming plans, AMD has said that:

“Thanks to AMD’s wide influence and extensive partnerships the RDNA architecture will roll out and eventually touch nearly every part of the industry. The RDNA family will ultimately grow to include power-constrained smartphone and tablet processors, gaming consoles, cloud gaming services, and a full spectrum of gaming GPUs. From low-cost to the highest performance. Bringing the benefits of the RDNA architecture to millions of devices and people across the planet.”

What Do We Think?

This in itself doesn’t necessarily tell us anything we didn’t already know. AMD has, after all, already made it pretty clear that they plan to use RDNA in a wide variety of cards that should (hopefully) suit all consumers whether your priority is price or performance.

What it does, however, perhaps indicate though is just how far and wide AMD is stretching with it’s GPU implementation. With the PS5, Xbox (Two?) and Google Stadia all featuring some form of their APU design (as well as Samsung also recently signing a deal with them), the future isn’t looking bad for Team Red at all!

What do you think? Are you planning to go AMD for your next graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!