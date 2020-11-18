AMD Teases its RDNA 2 “Hangar 21” Ray-Tracing Tech Demo

With the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards set to release later today, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding them. Particularly since AMD has gone to significant lengths to suggest that, pending some independent benchmarks (and keep checking our website and social media platforms for those today) that their new ‘Big Navi’ GPUs will finally be capable of giving Nvidia more than a few headaches in the high-end performance gaming market.

One particular area under target, however, is ray-tracing support, and following the release of a teaser video, it seems that Team Red is ready to introduce their own tech demo, ‘Hangar 21’, to showcase just how good their Radeon RX 6000 GPUs are at it!

AMD Ray-Tracing ‘Hangar 21’ Tech Demo

Although the video below is more of a teaser trailer than an actual demonstration of their ray-tracing capabilities, with the ‘benchmarking tool’ (if it can so be called) set to release on November 19th, if you are expecting a shiny new Radeon 6800/XT to arrive on your doorstep shortly, this will clearly represent a fantastic means of showing off its potential!

“Coming November 19, the “Hangar 21″ Technology Demo Video will let you see the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture in action, the foundation of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards that power the next generation of gaming with mind-blowing visuals featuring realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections enabled by AMD FidelityFX and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate.” – AMD

What Do We Think?

While ray-tracing will undoubtedly form a significant part of the review aspect of these new graphics cards, I don’t think it unfair to suggest that while interesting to many, most are far more interested to see exactly how the new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards will truly stack up against top Nvidia examples such as the 3080 and 3090.

While we can’t tell you anything regarding that yet, as above, keep checking our website and social media platforms as our reviews and videos are ready, we’re just waiting for the NDA clock to tick down!



What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!