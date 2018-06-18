AMD Tempts Intel i7-8086K Prize Winners to Trade-In Their CPU

Upgrade Your 8086K Prize to a an AMD Threadripper 1950X

Intel recently ran a giveaway campaign in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their x86 processor. The prices is their new Intel Core i7-8086K limited edition CPU with 8086 units given away worldwide. However, AMD wants to rain a little bit on that parade by launching a counter-offer. They want to give the opportunity for some of the winners to trade in their prize for a flagship Threadripper 1950X CPU instead.

The Intel Core i7-8086K is a 6C/12T 4GHz (5GHz Turbo) CPU compatible with Intel mainstream desktop motherboards. The AMD Threadripper 1950X on the other hand is a 3.4GHz 16C/32T CPU which fits on the TR4 socket high-end desktop platform.

Even price-wise, the switch to AMD is a trade-up. The Intel Core i7-8086K currently costs $424.99 USD in retail stores. Meanwhile, the AMD Threadripper 1950X costs quite a bit more at $799.99 USD. Granted, a build on an HEDT platform is ultimately costlier, it is still a good move for any user who requires the horsepower.

What Are The Terms and Conditions for This Trade-In?

Unfortunately, AMD seems to be limiting this trade-in program to only US residents. The trade-in is also capped at the first 40 users, plus they have to verify first that you are indeed one of the winners from Intel’s giveaway and did not buy the CPU from a retail store.

For more information, check out the Intel 8086K to Threadripper 1950X trade-in program page.