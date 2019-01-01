AMD Threadripper 2920X 12-Core 24-Thread Processor Review

Threadripper 2920X

Picking the right CPU can be a demanding task, as you try to strike that balance between the performance you require and the budget you have available to you. Threadripper CPUs have already proven to be superb value for money for those needing a savage number-crunching CPU that laughs in the face of the much more expensive Intel Xeon/X299 chips. The current second generation AMD Threadripper CPUs we have reviewed clocked in at just £50 per core. However, their 24 and 32 core variants still make them pretty expensive chips for a lot of consumers. For those on a budget, I guess a Ryzen 8-Core CPU would be great though. So what about something in between?

The 2920X offers up 12 high-performance Threadripper cores, and 24 Threads. A far cry from the 32-Core flagship, but at under £600, it’s also a lot cheap, and around £48 per core; that’s a freaking bargain all day long. Of course, the performance is what really matters. With a 3.5 GHz clock speed, and an impressive 4.3 GHz turbo, it’s certainly appealing. Fewer cores mean less power and heat, but also allows those higher core speeds compared to the more cores/slower core speeds of the higher up models.

Features

12 “Zen+” cores with 180 Watt Thermal Design Power (TDP)

24 Threads thanks to Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT)

Very high single- and multi-threaded performance

Base Clock of 3.5 GHz & 4.3 GHz Turbo with Precision Boost

With XFR’s automatic overclocking function

Unlocked multiplier for manual overclocking (unlocked CPU)

Large Unified Memory Cache: combines 38 MB L2- and L3 Cache

Highly-efficient, non-planar 12-Nanometer FinFET transistors

AVX2 Instruction Set Extensions for complex vector calculations

Two AES units for fast, reliable data encryption

Modern TR4 platform with extensive feature set

Supports energy-efficient DDR4-RAM (Quad-Channel)

Specifications

What AMD Had to Say

“For serious Enthusiasts, Prosumers and Creators, AMD designed the new 2nd Gen Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2920X. Boasting 12 high-performance cores capable of harnessing 24 parallel threads, the Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 2920X is the processor of choice when you need to game, stream and create at the same time.”

Product Trailer