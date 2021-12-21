AMD Threadripper 5000 Release Date Leaks?

Given that it’s basically been two years since the last official release from the AMD Threadripper series, I think it would be fair to say that not only is their next-generation of HEDT processors widely anticipated, but they’re probably more than a little overdue. With the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series expected to land in the first half of 2022, however, so far, there has been very little information regarding them.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, sources are not only citing that AMD will officially announce Threadripper 5000 CPUs at their non-affiliated CES 2022 event, but more so, that they’ll be set for a general release in March!

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Processors

The source is claiming that AMD will likely be set to reveal 5 new Threadripper 5000 processors on January 4th which will include (likely) the following models and key specifications:

TR PRO 5945WX – 12 Core/24 Thread

TR PRO 5955WX – 16 Core/32 Thread

TR PRO 5965WX – 24 Core/48 Thread

TR PRO 5975WX – 32 Core/64 Thread

TR PRO 5995WX – 64 Core/128 Thread

And yes, you read that last one correctly. It will be a 64-core monster. Albeit, not quite the 128-core flagship release that had been rumoured for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series earlier in the year.

When Will We Know More?

As noted above, these new Threadripper processors are expected to be officially unveiled on January 4th. Albeit, under rather unusual circumstances. Namely, that although AMD is attending CES 2022 with a ‘booth’ at the event, their showcase announcement (which will likely also come with news of new desktop CPUs and Radeon graphics cards, etc.) is actually being held independently.

If the source is correct, however, then following their official unveiling, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series of HEDT processors will officially hit retailers on March 8th, 2022. – So, if you have been waiting for a potent workstation upgrade, the good news, at least in theory, is that you only have a few more months to go!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!