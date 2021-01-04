AMD Threadripper 5000 to Return to 16-Core Design?

Within the next few weeks, AMD is expected to confirm the launch of its brand new Threadripper 5000 processors and if you’re currently in the market for a new workstation CPU upgrade, then they’ll undoubtedly be worth checking out. It seems, however, that with the introduction of their new Zen3 architecture, AMD may be set to make a rather unusual design choice for some of their upcoming models. – Specifically, in a report via TechSpot, it is being speculated that at least one version of their new Threadripper processors will seemingly revert to a 16-core/32-thread design.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000

Given that AMD’s Threadripper design is primarily targeted towards work rather than play, it shouldn’t come as any surprise to those of you unaware of the processors to learn that the key focus on their performance is pretty much dominated by cores and threads. Put simply, the more of them there are, the more workload it can handle.

Given that ‘standard’ processors from the existing Ryzen 5000 range already come with 16-core designs, however, many believed that AMD would be looking to ramp this up for the launch of their new Threadripper series. It seems, however, that AMD may still be set to continue their semi-tradition of entry-level Threadripper CPUs with a 16-core release.

It Does Make Sense!

The general feeling being this rumor (and yes, it is only a rumor at the moment) is that with the Zen3 architecture in place, AMD has found a means of retaining a 16-core design while still making this particular Threadripper CPU entirely viable as a more ‘budget-focused’ workstation solution. – Yes, there will of course be exceptionally high core count models also released to the market and some have even gone as far as to suggest a behemoth 128-core monster. – Given that this will likely cost you both of your kidneys, however, the good news is that for Threadripper 5000, AMD does look likely to release something more focused to the budget workstation consumer. And quite frankly, it makes perfect sense to us!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!