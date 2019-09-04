AMD To Address Low Ryzen 3000 Boost Clocks In BIOS Update

Earlier this week, following a very extensive survey of AMD Ryzen 3000 processor owners it was found that very few people were actually achieving the boost clock speeds advertised for the CPUs.

Admittedly, while the news did sound rather sensational, generally speaking, although it was technically true in many instances it was only slightly underperforming. Sometimes by margins as minimal as 25mhz. Underperformance, however, is still underperformance!

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, AMD has officially responded to the survey. In a formal statement, they have said that they will issue a corrective BIOS update in the very near future.

AMD To Release Corrective Ryzen 3000 BIOS Update

Of all the processors affected by the ‘lack of advertised performance’ the Ryzen 9 3900X is perhaps the most notable. Within the survey, only 6% of users reported achieving the 4.6GHz boost clock speed. As above, however, the vast majority of people only fell below this by a very minimal margin.

In releasing a statement, however, AMD has confirmed that the problem may lie within a BIOS issue. As such they have confirmed that an update will be released within the next week to look to correct this problem.

“AMD is pleased with the strong momentum of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors in the PC enthusiast and gaming communities. We closely monitor community feedback on our products. And understand that some 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen users are reporting boost clock speeds below the expected processor boost frequency. While processor boost frequency is dependent on many variables including workload, system design, and cooling solution, we have closely reviewed the feedback from our customers and have identified an issue in our firmware that reduces boost frequency in some situations. We are in the process of preparing a BIOS update for our motherboard partners that addresses that issue and includes additional boost performance optimizations. We will provide an update on September 10 to the community regarding the availability of the BIOS.”

What Do We Think?

Despite all of this, the Ryzen 3000 series is still an excellent range of processors. As such, people shouldn’t let this news put them off getting one. Not that it likely would anyway. When even Intel doesn’t make a big deal of it (at least not yet) you know that it’s nothing to get too jumped up about!

With the fixes set for release on September 10th, however, if you do have a Ryzen 3000 processor, you might want to keep an eye on your motherboard manufacturers website!

What do you think? Do you own an AMD Ryzen 3000 processor? Did you take part in the survey? – Let us know in the comments!