AMD to Launch its Latest “Raise The Game” Bundle Promotion

It’s certainly not uncommon to see AMD or Nvidia offering game bundles with their graphics card releases. Of the two, however, I think it’s safe to say that its a marketing tool that Team Red pushes harder.

With their most recent promotion ending last month, however, there has been some curiosity as to when the next would land and what it would include. Well, in a report via Videocardz, we have our answer, and it’s a pretty good one too!

AMD “Raise the Game” Bundles Leak

So, what are we getting this time around? Well, being based on the latest AMD 5XXX series, the promotion varies depending on which graphics card you choose to purchase.

While all bundles include 3 months free subscription to the (highly-excellent) Xbox PC Game pass, the games you get vary on the graphics card itself. Although this is still a little rough, the indications seem to suggest the following

AMD 5500 XT – Resident Evil 3, Tom’s Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Warcraft III: Reforged

AMD 5700 (and XT) – Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

The only slight matter of confusion is that in the leaked images, there is no mention of the 5600 XT. One would, however, presume that it will include at least two of the aforementioned titles with Resident Evil 3 being almost certainly included.

When Will It Launch?

With AMD expected to announce the promotion at any moment, anyone who purchases a qualifying graphics card will receive their respective bundles as long as they are claimed before May-June.

If you have just purchased an AMD 5XXX graphics card, however, and feel left out, there may be hope for you. Team Red does have something of a semi-tradition of extending these offers to people who joined the party a little too early. In those instances, however, it is on a case by case basis and you will need to talk about it with AMD’s customer support.

Considering I’m planning on getting an AMD card in the next few weeks, however, this promotion has certainly sweetened the deal even more for me!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!