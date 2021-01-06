AMD to Launch Radeon 6700 Series GPUs This March?

Following the recent launch of the initial AMD 6000 graphics cards, while we (sort of – good luck getting one at the moment!) have the 6800 all the way up to the amazingly potent 6900, there are, of course, still more than a few models expected from the range. And of these, the 6700 and it’s XT variant are undoubtedly some of the most anticipated. Particularly for those looking for strong gaming potential on a more wallet-friendly budget.

In terms of an actual release date, however, at the moment we don’t know much except that they were anticipated to at least be revealed later this month with a release date likely set for mid-February. Following a report via Videocardz, however, fresh insider information is suggesting that AMD may be set to actually push the launch of the 6700-series GPUs back into late March.

AMD Radeon 6700/XT Graphics Cards

In the report, Aurélien Lagny, who has provided reliable leaks in the past, has said that based on fresh information provided to them by industry insiders has suggested that despite initial plans for a February release, AMD has now pushed the 6700 and XT graphics cards back into late March.

“According to our sources the two new AMD graphics cards are scheduled for the end of the first quarter of this year, so end of March.”

Why have they done this? – Well, our best guess is that with Nvidia set to confirm further 30XX graphics cards next week, AMD might be more than a little curious to see how the land lies before they release their own.

What Do We Think?

The AMD Radeon 6700, and particularly so the XT variant, certainly has all the makings of being a great all-round graphics card in terms of price and performance. Particularly since there are more than a few indications over the last week that GPU prices, as a whole, may be set to increase quite significantly over 2021. – As for how good it will be, well, if this rumor is true we’ve still got to wait a fair bit longer to wait yet, but rest assured we’ll be ready to bring you all the reviews and benchmarks as soon as the 6700 and XT lands on our test bench!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!