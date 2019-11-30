AMD to Launch the RX 5500 on December 12th

While AMD has confirmed the upcoming release of their new RX 5500 graphics card, to date there has been very little in terms of concrete news as to when they should arrive. Let alone, what kind of performance we can expect from it.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that news on its launch date may have slipped through the net. A ‘leak’ from an AIB partner has suggested that AMD may be preparing to formally release this new graphics card on December 12th.

AMD Radeon RX 5500

The RX 5500 graphics card will represent a lower-tier alternative to the highly-popular 5700 (and XT). As such, it may be an ideal solution for those looking for a GPU while on a relatively limited budget. Although prices have not been confirmed, most people are expecting something in the region of £170-£200 which would effectively see this as being the logical successor to the RX 570/80/90.

In terms of Nvidia, this is shaping up to provide some competition for the (better than you might think) 1660. Albeit, how it will measure to the ‘Super’ variant is a matter of more than a little curiosity.

What Do We Think?

AMD themselves are marketing this as the ‘next level of 1080p gaming’. Based on that, it gives us a pretty solid indication as to what level of performance we should expect from it. In other words, solid but not exactly mind-blowing either.

If Team Red can get this out of the doors for a decent price, however, and at a performance that exceeds the RX 580/590, then this could prove to be hugely-popular with budget-minded consumers. Yes, such cards are not generally that exciting, but they are usually some of the biggest sellers.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!