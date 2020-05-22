AMD to Release Ryzen 7 3850X and 3750X CPUs?

One would be forgiven for thinking that AMD had concluded its 3XXX range of Ryzen processors. Particularly since a lot of the focus has now shifted towards its upcoming Ryzen 4XXX platform and (so rumored it has to be true) high-end APU desktop processors. It seems, however, that two new CPUs from the 3XXX line-up might be on the way.

AMD Ryzen 7 3850X and 3750X CPUs

In the above Twitter post (which reportedly has sources directly from AMD) it seems that Team Red may be preparing the upcoming launch of both a 3850X and 3750X processor. Specifically to act as something of a mid-tier of their top-tier models.

More so, the Twitter post does seem to suggest that these processors will be formally announced on June 16th with a general release day of July 7th. As such, if this is true, we should know for certain within the next 4 weeks!

What Do We Think?

There is, of course, going to be a lot of people suggesting that this is just rumor and speculation. We note though that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen (or heard) a 3750X processor mentioned. Albeit, the last time was back in October!

So, while not necessarily nailing this down as confirmed, do we think it’s possible? In a nutshell – yes! As above, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard these models suggested and, put simply, people would buy these processors. Well, presuming that they are competitively priced and offer a solid alternative option to the existing Ryzen 3XXX range.

What do you think? Would you be interested in this new processors? – Let us know in the comments!