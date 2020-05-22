AMD to Release Ryzen 7 3850X and 3750X CPUs?

/ 56 mins ago
amd ryzen logo MDS

One would be forgiven for thinking that AMD had concluded its 3XXX range of Ryzen processors. Particularly since a lot of the focus has now shifted towards its upcoming Ryzen 4XXX platform and (so rumored it has to be true) high-end APU desktop processors. It seems, however, that two new CPUs from the 3XXX line-up might be on the way.

AMD Ryzen 7 3850X and 3750X CPUs

In the above Twitter post (which reportedly has sources directly from AMD) it seems that Team Red may be preparing the upcoming launch of both a 3850X and 3750X processor. Specifically to act as something of a mid-tier of their top-tier models.

More so, the Twitter post does seem to suggest that these processors will be formally announced on June 16th with a general release day of July 7th. As such, if this is true, we should know for certain within the next 4 weeks!

amd ryzen threadripper mds

What Do We Think?

There is, of course, going to be a lot of people suggesting that this is just rumor and speculation. We note though that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen (or heard) a 3750X processor mentioned. Albeit, the last time was back in October!

So, while not necessarily nailing this down as confirmed, do we think it’s possible? In a nutshell – yes! As above, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard these models suggested and, put simply, people would buy these processors. Well, presuming that they are competitively priced and offer a solid alternative option to the existing Ryzen 3XXX range.

What do you think? Would you be interested in this new processors? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend