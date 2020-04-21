AMD Unveils B550 and Zen 2 Ryzen Gaming CPUs

AMD has just revealed that they’ll be releasing two new gaming CPUs. While I’m sure many of you like their flagship series, it’s really a lot more than most gamers need these days. Their new AMD Ryzen 3 CPUs look set to be a perfect example of this.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

The first is a new 4C/8T CPU, which runs 4.3 GHz Boost and 3.8 GHz base. This is basically the Ryzen 3400G, with a 100 MHz speed boost and no iGPU. That’s actually a fantastic place for a CPU, and at $120, it’s likely to be a huge hit with many gamers.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

This is the slightly more affordable version, which will still feature 4C/8T, but operates at 3.9 GHz boost and 3.6 GHz base. Both the new CPUs will feature 18 MB total cache, both use AM4, of course, and this one will be just $99.

Furthermore, they’ll come bundled with the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler, more than enough for a 65W CPU. However, BOTH of the CPUs, like all Ryzen CPUs will be fully unlocked.

What AMD Had to Say

“Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit. “AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We’ve taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights.” – AMD

B550 Chipset

The new B550 chipset, which still runs on AM4 sockets is also on the way. Only a few details were shared, but expect double the bandwidth of B450, PCIe 4.0, and all the usual.

ASUS B450 Pictured, B550 pictures not yet available

Availability

The new CPUs, the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X will be available from May 21st worldwide. The new B55 motherboards from June 16th, 2020. Expect boards from all the usual; ASRock ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, Gigabyte, MSI, etc. Some retailers are already showing prices!

Please note, AMD stresses that due to Corona Virus, rollout, stock, retail support, etc, may be slower than usual. Please be patient, everyone’s taking their time to do things safely and efficiently.