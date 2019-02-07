AMD Vega VII Leaked Benchmarks Show Par With Nvidia 2080

AMD Radeon Vega VII Benchmarks Leak

With the release of the AMD Radeon Vega VII graphics cards today, we are already been flooded with details surrounding the worlds-first 7nm graphics cards.

Since it’s announcement, however, there has been one key factor that has been of interest. Well, two actually. Just how good is it? And will it compete with the high-end of the Nvidia 20XX series?

With the graphics card not including features such as ray tracing or DLSS, there had been more than a few concerns surrounding the release. Particularly since rumours suggested that AMD would be near price matching Nvidia.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, early benchmarks have been leaked which would appear to suggest that, in terms of performance, it holds up very well with the Nvidia 2080.

Surprisingly Solid Performance

Until now, the rumours were pointing towards the AMD Radeon Vega VII performing just slightly below the Nvidia 2080. With these leaked benchmark results, however, it would appear (at least on the surface) that the AMD offering is, pretty much, just as good.

With it currently being released at a slightly less expensive price as well, we daresay many people will be happy to overlook the lack of features offered by the more expensive Nvidia 2080.

We are currently undertaking our own thorough testing. As soon as our results are concluded, we will, of course, let you know!

What do you think? – Are you impressed with its performance? Thinking of getting an AMD Radeon Vega VII? – Let us know in the comments!