AMD Will Livestream CEO Lisa Su’s Computex 2019 Keynote

You Can Watch the Event Remotely

In a little over two weeks from now, Computex 2019 is set to begin. After all these years, it is still the world’s largest PC-focused tradeshow. For the first time in its history however, they will have a keynote speaker and it will be none other than AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

The keynote will undoubtedly showcase AMD’s upcoming products. Including the 3rd generation Ryzen CPUs, and next-gen Navi GPUs.

Normally, AMD’s press events are closed off to the public and is open exclusively only for members of the press in attendance. However, the company is announcing that they will actually livestream this historic keynote on their website.

When Will The AMD Keynote at Computex 2019 Take Place?

Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. Taipei Standard Time. That is 3:00 a.m. BST (Monday) and 10:00 PM EST (Sunday). It will take place inside Room 201 of the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC).

A live stream of the event will be available at AMD’s website. After which, the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the event on AMD’s YouTube Channel.

The keynote topic will be “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing”.