AMD Will Unveil Next-Gen Graphics Technologies at E3 2019

AMD to Livestream “Next Horizon Gaming” Announcement

Aside from announcing that they will be livestreaming CEO Lisa Su’s Computex 2019 keynote, AMD is announcing that they will also be livestreaming their “Next Horizon Gaming” presentation at E3 2019. This takes place only a week after Computex.

Computex 2019 in Taipei will take place at the end of May while E3 2019 will be in Los Angeles on June 10th. Specifically, AMD’s presentation will be in the Novo at L.A. Live on Monday, at 3 p.m. PT.

What is AMD Presenting at E3 2019?

AMD is definitely launching their next-generation Ryzen CPUs at Computex 2019. Meanwhile, the E3 2019 event will be for their gaming products. This includes not just their much-anticipated next-gen video cards but next-gen console GPUs as well. Some of which might be powering next-generation game streaming platforms.

According to the press release, AMD will be releasing details about “upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come”. So it sounds like other than actually introducing their gaming hardware, they will also likely unveil their GPU roadmap and gaming technologies after Navi.

Where Can I Watch This E3 2019 Presentation?

If you cannot attend in person, AMD will be streaming the Next Horizon Gaming event through their YouTube channel.