AMD X570 Chipset Layout Diagram Slide Leaked

A Few Days Ahead of Official Announcement

An AMD X570 chipset layout diagram surfaced via Chinese ChipHell forums a few days ago. However, that one looked like a low-effort fake or even if it was real, it looked poorly recreated from the source. Now a supposedly official slide from AMD has leaked courtesy of HKEPC that looks more like the real deal.

What is New With AMD’s X570 Chipset?

Unlike the X370 and X470 chipset which are by ASMedia, the X570 is completely from AMD.

This latest chipset brings PCIe 4.0 as standard alongside 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs. As the layout shows, the CPU provides 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and 16 of these are reserved for discrete PCIe graphics. It is also configurable as a single x16 or dual x8 slots.

The eight remaining lanes are split in groups of four. Four are for one M.2 NVMe slot and four are for the chip group bus. The X570 chipset itself provides additional USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, WiFi, Bluetooth, SATA, and other connections.

As usual, existing 300-series and 400-series motherboards are compatible with the upcoming Ryzen 3000 CPUs and vice versa. With the exception of A320 chipset motherboards which are only compatible with next-gen Ryzen APUs.

