AMD X570

Please note, this AMD X570 article will be updated as more information, prices, reviews and other information become available. Last updated 14/06/2019

Ryzen 3rd Gen is on its way. Or, if you’re reading this after the release date, it’s here at last! Not only do we get some impressive new CPUs from the red team, but AMD is also pushing a new Generation of motherboards which feature PCIe 4.0, as well as a range of other upgrades. But do you need a new motherboard, which one should you get, and how much will they cost? Some tricky questions that you can only really answer yourself. Of course, I’ll try help a little where I can too.

Premium

Each brand seems like they’ll have a pretty vast range of solutions. From affordable models, many of which have yet to be revealed, to flagship models with big performance and big price tags to match. Take these examples From AMD.com which showcase some of the leading models.

As for prices, we’re still not sure what’s what. We’ve seen some leaks showing some pretty hefty price tags for the ASUS motherboards. Albeit, still competitive with the flagship Z390 equivalents. At the same time we’ve seen the premium MSI motherboards could start at around £180.

Colourful CVN X570 Gaming Pro Product Page – here

Gigabyte X570 AORUS XTREME Product Page – here

MSI X570 GODLIKE Product Page – here

ASUS X570 Crosshair VIII Hero Product Page – here

ASRock X570 Taich i Product Page – here

i Biostar RACING X570GT8 Product Page – here

Do I need a Motherboard at All?

Well, we already know that AMD X570 will support second generation Ryzen and obviously third generation. However, it doesn’t look like the new motherboards will support first-generation processors such as the 1700X. However, first generation X370 motherboards such support the new CPUs after a BIOS update and all second-generation AMD X470 motherboards should support the entire AMD range too.

The only benefits from using a new AMD X570 motherboard would be PCIe 4.0 and any upgrades to connectivity such as faster WiFi, more USB ports, etc. If you have a great X470 motherboard right now and don’t plan on using new PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives, then there’s no urgency to upgrading the motherboard… yet!

PCIe 4.0

While PCIe 4.0 can bring benefits to graphics cards and other PCIe devices, there are no products on the horizon that are promising to show such benefits. However, NVMe drives that use the M.2 slot, or an M.2 PCIe RAID card, will reap the benefits in a big big way.

As we saw at Computex 2019, Gigabyte has their new M.2 drives, which can deliver up to 5000 MB/s read and 4400 MB/s write. Meanwhile, their flagship PCIe 4.0 drive offers 8TB of storage with a whopping 15385 MB/s Read and 15509 Write. Gamers, do you really need this? Not really. However, content creators are going to be all over this stuff.

Of course, we’ll be seeing drives from Patriot, Gigabyte, Corsair, Kingston, Crucial and plenty of others in the coming months. Remember only X570 motherboards feature PCIe 4.0 at this time.

Processors

