AMD Zen 3 CPUs to Use Ryzen 5000 (Not 4000) Name?

Around a week ago, we got confirmation from AMD that October would see a launch for both their next-gen CPU and GPU products. Now admittedly, regarding the former, we did refer to it at the time as Ryzen 4000. Largely because, until now, we didn’t know or expect anything different. Ryzen has, after all, used a pretty consistent naming so far.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, new rumors are suggesting that for the launch of their new Zen 3 CPU architecture, AMD may transition the naming/branding over to the Ryzen 5000 series. Not, it should be noted, without a few good reasons.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 Core)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (8 Core) — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) September 16, 2020

AMD Ryzen 5000

Of course, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. There is, however, a logic why AMD would choose to not release their next mainstream desktop CPU line-up under the 4000 branding. The main theory is that Team Red is keener to keep the ‘Ryzen 4000’ branding with the ‘Renoir’ architecture designs while transitioning their ‘Zen 3 Cezanne’ over to Ryzen 5000 to create a clear and concise difference for consumers.

With two designs (and named) seemingly mentioned in the Twitter post above, it does bear the question as to why there is no mention of a 10-core design. At the risk of again entering the realms of speculation though, don’t forget the recently launched ‘XT’ processors. Something that AMD will almost certainly look to do again for this new CPU line-up in the future.

What Do We Think?

As above, this is all rumor and speculation, and while some might consider this to be AMD muddying the waters, to us, moving Zen 3 to Ryzen 5000 does make more than a little sense. Will it happen though? Well, with the official launch announced for October 8th, we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

