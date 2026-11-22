The modding community continues to find ways to get more out of hardware, and recently, an update was released that improves neural rendering on AMD graphics cards with AMDLSS5 2.5.

The new AMDLSS5 2.5 package replaces the previous version, introducing important optimizations to software-based processing thanks to the continued work of independent developers.

According to the developer’s tests, neural network processing sees a 60% improvement compared to the previous version. This improvement comes from using Mochizuki’s 0.0.8.3 runtime as the basis for its new Vulkan neural engine, combining several improvements. Although this does not translate directly into the same performance gains in games, the results are still notable.

AMDLSS5 2.5 Improves Performance on AMD Radeon Graphics Cards

For example, in Resident Evil Requiem, the Radeon RX 9070 XT delivers 10% more performance, while also reducing VRAM usage by around 500 MB compared to the previous 2.0 version.

This update also introduces a multi-frame generation technique with a multiplier of up to six. This feature allows users to select multipliers from two to six times to achieve smoother gameplay, and it can work alongside neural rendering even in games that do not have native support for frame generation.

In addition, the system constantly monitors input latency to enable or disable frame generation technology without having to restart the application at any point.

Regarding compatibility, the software expands its support to other major games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, The Last of Us Part 1, Batman: Arkham City, and the Black Myth: Wukong benchmark tool, although the latter is still in the experimental phase on the platform.

The project is mainly designed for Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards. However, preliminary support has also been reported for the RX 7800 XT, while compatibility with the rest of the RX 7000 series remains in beta. The older RX 6000 series does not receive any support for this technology, at least for now.