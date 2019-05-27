AMD’s 1st Gen Ryzen CPUs Will Not Work on X570 Motherboards

Full Compatibility Chart Unveiled

AMD has officially launched their 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs and X570 motherboard platform at Computex 2019. While this is good news for those looking to upgrade with new hardware, many are wondering just which old parts they can keep and which parts they need to swap out.

Well now AMD is removing all doubts and has released a compatibility chart. Shockingly, it turns out that 1st generation Ryzen processors are incompatible with new X570 motherboards. This also holds true for 1st generation Ryzen APUs. The X570 chipset still uses the same physical AM4 socket, but installing a 1st gen Ryzen will simply not work.

As for the 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU compatibility, we already knew of the lack of support for A320 for a while now. Meanwhile, B350 and X370 motherboards are somewhat compatible. As long as the motherboard manufacturer has a BIOS update to add support. Depending on your model, it might not be able to support these new CPUs.

How Will I Know the Motherboard is Compatible with AMD Ryzen 3000?

All motherboards which support these 3rd Gen Ryzen 3000 CPUs will now come with a “AMD Ryzen Desktop 3000 Ready” badge. This should make it a bit easier to spot for those who are beginner builders.

