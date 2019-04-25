AMD’s 50th Anniversary Ryzen CPU Is Signed by CEO Lisa Su

Commemorative Limited Edition Ryzen 7 2700X

Four days from now, AMD will be celebrating their 50th year anniversary on April 29th. Obviously, half a century is an important milestone for any company. So to commemorate the occasion, AMD and their partners are releasing limited edition PC hardware.

We have seen some of these already, including a golden Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ graphics card. Even Gigabyte is releasing a 50th Anniversary Edition AORUS X470 Gaming 7 motherboard. Now according to VideoCardz.com, AMD themselves will be releasing a special Ryzen 7 2700X CPU.

What is Different With This 50th Anniversary Processor?

This processor will apparently sport a different black and gold packaging. Furthermore, it will come with a laser etched signature from AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su on the integrated heatspreader.

Otherwise, the product appears to have the exact same specifications as the regular Ryzen 7 2700X. It has 8-cores and 16-threads running at 3.7GHz. Plus, it comes with a Wraith Prism cooler so it is ready to use right out of the box.

Although this being a limited edition version, most users will probably just buy it as a collectible. Or they could purchase all the Anniversary Edition hardware and assemble it into a single PC.