AMD’s $55 Athlon 200GE AM4 APU is Now Available

Zen Architecture + Vega Graphics

AMD is releasing their latest reimagined Athlon processor, in the form of the Athlon 200GE. This processor was announced earlier this month. It marries the Zen architecture with their Radeon Vega 3 graphics technology. However, what makes this APU interesting is the fact that it costs only $55 USD. For that price, you get two cores and four threads which goes into any AM4 motherboard in the market (previous gen models might require some BIOS updates).

Although obviously, it would make more sense to pair it with an A320-chipset based motherboard (usually $49 USD). That would enable users to spend just around $104 USD for both the processor, graphics and motherboard already. AMD’s AM4 socket is quite flexible so there is still room to upgrade later on if users choose to do so. In fact, AM4 sockets are apparently going to be backward and forward compatible with all AM4 processors coming out until 2020.

It is also considerably more efficient than previous generation APUs and comes with a heatsink out of the box. Further giving value to users who are on a limited budget.

What Kind of Games Can You Play on the Athlon 200GE?

This processor has a 3.2GHz clock speed and a TDP of only 35W. The built-in Radeon graphics (3 CUs) is also capable of playing games at 720p. According to AMD, it is capable of running DOTA 2, League of Legends, Overwatch and CS:GO. . Furthermore, it promises up to 84 percent faster HD PC gaming than its Intel integrated graphics equivalent.